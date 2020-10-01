Previous
Junco by annepann
Photo 1474

Junco

Right on time the winter birds show up, matching our cold, rainy weather. I saw juncos and red-breasted nuthatch today. FOS (first of the season) birds are always exciting.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Anne Pancella

