Photo 1474
Junco
Right on time the winter birds show up, matching our cold, rainy weather. I saw juncos and red-breasted nuthatch today. FOS (first of the season) birds are always exciting.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Tags
bird
