Musicians by annepann
Photo 1475

Musicians

I was birding this afternoon and came upon two young women playing what sounded like Mozart in the woods. Magical. No audience but me & the squirrels.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
