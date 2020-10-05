Previous
Asters by annepann
Photo 1478

Asters

Put in another 4.5 miles on the trail today. Not much left in bloom. It was hard to find an interesting shot.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Anne Pancella

Harbie ace
Beautiful! Wonderful close up!!
October 6th, 2020  
