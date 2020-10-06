Previous
Monarch by annepann
Photo 1479

Monarch

I'm getting weather whiplash. Last week was cold and wintry; this week sunny and mild. I even saw two Monarchs today. Hope they make it to Mexico.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012.
