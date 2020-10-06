Sign up
Photo 1479
Monarch
I'm getting weather whiplash. Last week was cold and wintry; this week sunny and mild. I even saw two Monarchs today. Hope they make it to Mexico.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th October 2020 2:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
