Photo 1481
Great Blue Heron
It was so windy today that I don't think this heron wanted to use the energy to fly off, which helped me get the shot.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th October 2020 2:47am
Tags
bird
