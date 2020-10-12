Previous
Eastern Bluebird by annepann
Photo 1485

Eastern Bluebird

That strange background color is a row of trees in the distance changing colors.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
sheri
Nice colors and blur beyond.
October 13th, 2020  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely. I can't get enough of bluebirds!
October 13th, 2020  
