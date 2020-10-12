Sign up
Photo 1485
Eastern Bluebird
That strange background color is a row of trees in the distance changing colors.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th October 2020 11:05pm
bird
sheri
Nice colors and blur beyond.
October 13th, 2020
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely. I can't get enough of bluebirds!
October 13th, 2020
