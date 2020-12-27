Previous
Winter Trees: Gray Birch by annepann
Winter Trees: Gray Birch

These grow in the bog, usually at an angle. The light bark does not peel off like paper birch.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
wendy frost ace
Lovely bark on these trees. They do look like our silver birch.
December 31st, 2020  
