Photo 1535
Winter Trees: Gray Birch
These grow in the bog, usually at an angle. The light bark does not peel off like paper birch.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
27th December 2020 3:13pm
trees
wendy frost
ace
Lovely bark on these trees. They do look like our silver birch.
December 31st, 2020
