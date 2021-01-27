Previous
American Tree Sparrow by annepann
Photo 1551

American Tree Sparrow

Got out for some bird photos today. Cold but the sun was shining and there was hardly any wind. This photo was backlit, but I brought up the shadows in post-processing to save it.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details

