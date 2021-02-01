Previous
American Robin by annepann
American Robin

Contrary to popular belief, not all robins leave here for the winter. A few stick around in large flocks. The bird and I were both at weird angles for this shot. I was in the driver's seat shooting out the passenger window.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Anne ❀ ace
We see them the odd time too. Amazing details in your shot!
February 2nd, 2021  
