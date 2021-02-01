Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1554
American Robin
Contrary to popular belief, not all robins leave here for the winter. A few stick around in large flocks. The bird and I were both at weird angles for this shot. I was in the driver's seat shooting out the passenger window.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1554
photos
59
followers
65
following
425% complete
View this month »
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st February 2021 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Anne ❀
ace
We see them the odd time too. Amazing details in your shot!
February 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close