The frozen Black River by annepann
Photo 1558

The frozen Black River

Went to the lake today for a much needed change of scene. The Black River was frozen where it flows into Lake Michigan. You can see some open water on the top left. The brown stuff is sand mixed into the ice.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Milanie ace
Looks like you're still keeping all the cold!
February 27th, 2021  
