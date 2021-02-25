Sign up
Photo 1558
The frozen Black River
Went to the lake today for a much needed change of scene. The Black River was frozen where it flows into Lake Michigan. You can see some open water on the top left. The brown stuff is sand mixed into the ice.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1559
photos
60
followers
66
following
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th February 2021 1:12pm
Milanie
ace
Looks like you're still keeping all the cold!
February 27th, 2021
