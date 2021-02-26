Previous
Lake Michigan by annepann
Photo 1559

Lake Michigan

Lots of ice surrounding the pier, then open water, then more ice in the distance. Many people out at South Haven (Michigan) enjoying the sunshine today.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Milanie ace
Sunshine sure helps - quite a view there.
February 27th, 2021  
