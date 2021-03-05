Sign up
Photo 1562
Three Duck Species
The ponds at the fish hatchery are full of ducks on their way north to breed. Love to get shots with more than one species. This has three: gadwall, greater scaup, and redhead (male & female)
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th March 2021 4:23pm
Tags
ducks
