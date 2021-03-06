Previous
Next
Common Goldeneye Displaying by annepann
Photo 1563

Common Goldeneye Displaying

Three males were chasing this female (in center) around trying to impress her by rising up and throwing their heads back while vocalizing.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
428% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise