Brood X by annepann
Brood X

Went in search of Brood X periodical (once every 17 years) cicadas while in Ohio last week. Billions have emerged this year in parts of eastern North America. They were spectacular.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Anne Pancella

I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Gosia ace
Amazing!
June 17th, 2021  
Kim Capson ace
Wow! That's amazing!
June 17th, 2021  
