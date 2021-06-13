Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1628
Showy Lady Slipper (native orchid)
Another reason we went to Ohio last week was to see the rare Showy Lady Slippers in bloom at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve. They have a boardwalk thru the sedge meadows where they grow.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1629
photos
63
followers
56
following
446% complete
View this month »
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th June 2021 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close