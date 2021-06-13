Previous
Next
Showy Lady Slipper (native orchid) by annepann
Photo 1628

Showy Lady Slipper (native orchid)

Another reason we went to Ohio last week was to see the rare Showy Lady Slippers in bloom at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve. They have a boardwalk thru the sedge meadows where they grow.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise