Paul at Hiram College
Photo 1631

Paul at Hiram College

When in Ohio we stopped at small Hiram College to try to recreate a photo of my parents on these steps in 1943 when my Dad was in the Army. It ended up being kind of emotional for me, even though they have both been gone over 20 years.
16th June 2021

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012.
