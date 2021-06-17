Previous
Brown-headed Cowbird by annepann
Photo 1629

Brown-headed Cowbird

This year there is a large flock of male cowbirds where I hike. This species doesn't raise its own young (brood parasites) so I guess the guys all just hang around together after they donate their sperm. Not sure where the females are.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
June 18th, 2021  
