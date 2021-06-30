Previous
Moth Mullein by annepann
Moth Mullein

Learned a new wildflower tonight: Moth Mullein. Too bad it is not native. The plant ID app "Picture This" is really helpful. Much better than Seek, which I was using before.
Anne Pancella

