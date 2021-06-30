Sign up
Photo 1643
Moth Mullein
Learned a new wildflower tonight: Moth Mullein. Too bad it is not native. The plant ID app "Picture This" is really helpful. Much better than Seek, which I was using before.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th June 2021 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
