Halloween Pennant by annepann
Halloween Pennant

I'm starting to use manual focus to try to get some sharper shots. It seemed to help on this dragonfly.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
