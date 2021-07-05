Big Excitement - White-winged Dove at my feeders

Today I looked out my kitchen window in Michigan and saw a white-winged dove, a bird of Texas, Arizona, and the Gulf Coast. I was astonished, rushed to find my camera, and got some photos because I knew people would not believe me. I put the sighting on ebird and gave permission for people to come to my yard to look for it. Several people came over, and we heard the bird sing once, and one person saw it fly high overhead. More people are coming over tomm. I hope it comes back. There are about 30 records of this species being seen in Michigan, but none for it in my county.