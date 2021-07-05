Previous
Next
Big Excitement - White-winged Dove at my feeders by annepann
Photo 1646

Big Excitement - White-winged Dove at my feeders

Today I looked out my kitchen window in Michigan and saw a white-winged dove, a bird of Texas, Arizona, and the Gulf Coast. I was astonished, rushed to find my camera, and got some photos because I knew people would not believe me. I put the sighting on ebird and gave permission for people to come to my yard to look for it. Several people came over, and we heard the bird sing once, and one person saw it fly high overhead. More people are coming over tomm. I hope it comes back. There are about 30 records of this species being seen in Michigan, but none for it in my county.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great find and capture. Wow, can't believe that you had the people over that quick to check it out.
July 6th, 2021  
Anne Pancella ace
@rickster549 I was surprised! Within an hour of posting it on ebird (before it even showed up there publicly) several people knew about it from the ebird reviewer and contacted me. I can't believe how fast word spread.
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise