Previous
Next
The Copulation Wheel by annepann
Photo 1655

The Copulation Wheel

Dragonflies are known for this unique mating position. The female is below and curls her abdomen up to the male to pick up sperm while hanging on to the end of his abdomen. They can even fly in this position.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tony Guest (snoopybooboo) ace
Fantastic. Fav.
July 23rd, 2021  
Milanie ace
What a super capture - great details
July 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise