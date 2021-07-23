Sign up
Photo 1655
The Copulation Wheel
Dragonflies are known for this unique mating position. The female is below and curls her abdomen up to the male to pick up sperm while hanging on to the end of his abdomen. They can even fly in this position.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
2
2
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd July 2021 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonfly
Tony Guest (snoopybooboo)
ace
Fantastic. Fav.
July 23rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
What a super capture - great details
July 23rd, 2021
