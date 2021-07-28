Previous
Next
Smooth Sumac fruit by annepann
Photo 1658

Smooth Sumac fruit

I've learned to identify our three varieties of wild sumac shrubs: staghorn, smooth, and winged. Smooth doesn't have hairy stems & the fruit is more open in shape than the staghorn.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise