Photo 1658
Smooth Sumac fruit
I've learned to identify our three varieties of wild sumac shrubs: staghorn, smooth, and winged. Smooth doesn't have hairy stems & the fruit is more open in shape than the staghorn.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
0
0
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1659
photos
63
followers
54
following
454% complete
View this month »
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th July 2021 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
