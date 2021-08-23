Previous
Whorled Mountainmint by annepann
Photo 1674

Whorled Mountainmint

Another plant from the field tonight. Lots of this bushy, fragrant plant of the mint family in bloom.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Anne Pancella

