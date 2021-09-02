Previous
Cedar Waxwing by annepann
Photo 1676

Cedar Waxwing

The waxwings were super confiding tonight, landing within a few feet of me.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Anne Pancella

I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 3rd, 2021  
Milanie ace
Stunning shot - He's really one of the prettiest birds with such a smooth feeling you can almost feel in your picture
September 3rd, 2021  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. So nice of it to land that close to you.
September 3rd, 2021  
