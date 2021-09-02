Sign up
Photo 1676
Cedar Waxwing
The waxwings were super confiding tonight, landing within a few feet of me.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
3
2
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1676
photos
63
followers
54
following
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd September 2021 6:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 3rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Stunning shot - He's really one of the prettiest birds with such a smooth feeling you can almost feel in your picture
September 3rd, 2021
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. So nice of it to land that close to you.
September 3rd, 2021
