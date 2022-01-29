Sign up
Photo 1701
Roseate Spoonbills
at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, Palm Beach Co., Florida
29th January 2022
29th Jan 22
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th January 2022 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
amyK
ace
Terrific shot
February 14th, 2022
John
ace
Sensational capture of those fascinating birds! Fav!
February 14th, 2022
