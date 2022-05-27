Previous
European Goldfinch by annepann
European Goldfinch

Spent the last two weeks of May in the UK, doing as much birding as I had time for. Never could get the Goldfinch shot I really wanted, but this one isn't bad.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Anne Pancella

@annepann
amyK ace
Lovely crisp shot
June 13th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Super capture of this lovely goldfinch.
June 13th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 13th, 2022  
