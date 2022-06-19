Sign up
Photo 1719
Least Bittern, Horicon Marsh, Wisconsin
Our smallest heron, smaller than a crow and very secretive. Only my second time in 10 years seeing this species.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
0
0
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1719
photos
58
followers
52
following
470% complete
View this month »
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th June 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
365 Project
close