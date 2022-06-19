Previous
Next
Least Bittern, Horicon Marsh, Wisconsin by annepann
Photo 1719

Least Bittern, Horicon Marsh, Wisconsin

Our smallest heron, smaller than a crow and very secretive. Only my second time in 10 years seeing this species.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise