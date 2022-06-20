Previous
Cliff Swallow Nestling, Wisconsin by annepann
Cliff Swallow Nestling, Wisconsin

The Cliff Swallows build interesting mud nests hanging off eaves. Had to bring up the shadows on this quite a bit.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
