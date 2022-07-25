Previous
Orange Fringed Orchid by annepann
Photo 1724

Orange Fringed Orchid

Finally walked out to the bog to look at plants, The orange fringed orchid usually blooms this time of year.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Anne Pancella

