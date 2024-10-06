Previous
Northern Flicker by annepann
Northern Flicker

Caught a Flicker (a type of Woodpecker) on my birdbath recently. Lighting was harsh, but I couldn't pass up the opportunity to get a close-up shot thru the kitchen window.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful shot! Great light and amazing detail!!
November 5th, 2024  
