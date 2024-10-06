Sign up
Photo 1745
Northern Flicker
Caught a Flicker (a type of Woodpecker) on my birdbath recently. Lighting was harsh, but I couldn't pass up the opportunity to get a close-up shot thru the kitchen window.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Anne Pancella
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th October 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful shot! Great light and amazing detail!!
November 5th, 2024
