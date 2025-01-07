Previous
Purple Swamphen by annepann
Purple Swamphen

Eurasian species that was introduced to Florida. There is now a feral population. I think the name has changed recently.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012.
