Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1746
Mallards Resting on the creek bank
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1761
photos
38
followers
43
following
482% complete
View this month »
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th April 2025 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Allison Maltese
ace
I love this, because usually they are photographed on water. Nice clarity and composition too.
June 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close