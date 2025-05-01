Previous
Sandhill Crane Family by annepann
Sandhill Crane Family

I am afraid this red-winged blackbird was trying unsuccessfully to protect his nest from the cranes. Don't overlook the baby crane in the lower right.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
