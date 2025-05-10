Sign up
Photo 1746
Great Egret Rookery
Dozens of Great Egrets were building nests in this Sycamore tree in the heart of St. Louis.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
1
1
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th May 2025 4:03pm
Tags
birds
Corinne C
ace
Amazing bird
June 8th, 2025
