Great Egret Rookery by annepann
Great Egret Rookery

Dozens of Great Egrets were building nests in this Sycamore tree in the heart of St. Louis.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Corinne C ace
Amazing bird
June 8th, 2025  
