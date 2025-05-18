Sign up
Previous
Photo 1746
Pileated Woodpecker
If you look close, you can see its tongue. I've been away for a while, but have taken many photos this month, so will give posting another shot. Great to see that so many of the folks I follow are still here and active.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
bird
