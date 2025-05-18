Previous
Pileated Woodpecker by annepann
Pileated Woodpecker

If you look close, you can see its tongue. I've been away for a while, but have taken many photos this month, so will give posting another shot. Great to see that so many of the folks I follow are still here and active.
Anne Pancella

@annepann
