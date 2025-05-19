Previous
Chestnut-sided Warbler by annepann
Photo 1747

Chestnut-sided Warbler

Another shot from my trip to Magee Marsh last week. I have many more!
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
May 28th, 2025  
