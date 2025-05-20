Previous
Black and White Warbler by annepann
Photo 1748

Black and White Warbler

eating a beetle. I find that when birds hold still, it is often because they are eating or feeding. I took this looking down from the boardwalk at Magee Marsh in Ohio.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Anne Pancella

I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Rick ace
Great capture.
May 28th, 2025  
