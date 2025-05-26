Sign up
Photo 1761
Bay-breasted Warbler (male)
from spring migration at Magee Marsh, Ohio
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th May 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Allison Maltese
ace
What a beautiful shot of this warbler. The diagonals give the image nice energy and I like the lichen coloration.
July 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh I’ve never heard or seen this warbler!
July 1st, 2025
