Bay-breasted Warbler (male) by annepann
Photo 1761

Bay-breasted Warbler (male)

from spring migration at Magee Marsh, Ohio
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
What a beautiful shot of this warbler. The diagonals give the image nice energy and I like the lichen coloration.
July 1st, 2025  
Oh I’ve never heard or seen this warbler!
July 1st, 2025  
