Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1751
Papa House Sparrow feeding his offspring
"Dad" was getting suet from my suet feeder and feeding it to two of his chicks who were waiting on my deck railing. I had to snap a photo of his stellar parenting.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1753
photos
37
followers
42
following
480% complete
View this month »
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th May 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Valerie Chesney
ace
Caught in the act!
A very lovely capture!..Fav..
June 3rd, 2025
amyK
ace
Nicely captured
June 3rd, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
June 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
A very lovely capture!..Fav..