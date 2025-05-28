Previous
Papa House Sparrow feeding his offspring by annepann
Papa House Sparrow feeding his offspring

"Dad" was getting suet from my suet feeder and feeding it to two of his chicks who were waiting on my deck railing. I had to snap a photo of his stellar parenting.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Valerie Chesney ace
Caught in the act!
A very lovely capture!..Fav..
June 3rd, 2025  
amyK ace
Nicely captured
June 3rd, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
June 3rd, 2025  
