Photo 1752
Sundew
The carnivorous sundew grows widely in the bog. The sticky drops on their leaves trap insects that are used for nutrients.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
Tags
wildflowers
Rick
ace
Wow, neat looking plants. Great shot.
June 3rd, 2025
