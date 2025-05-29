Previous
Sundew by annepann
Sundew

The carnivorous sundew grows widely in the bog. The sticky drops on their leaves trap insects that are used for nutrients.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Rick ace
Wow, neat looking plants. Great shot.
June 3rd, 2025  
