Pink Lady's Slipper growing in a local bog by annepann
Photo 1753

Pink Lady's Slipper growing in a local bog

Love these rare native wild orchids. You can see the peat moss in the background.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Rick ace
Great find and capture.
June 3rd, 2025  
