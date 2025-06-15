Sign up
Eastern Wood-Pewee juvenile
Came across this guy while hiking in the woods. He was just learning to fly I think.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th June 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Allison Maltese
ace
So very adorable and you caught a cute pose.
June 25th, 2025
