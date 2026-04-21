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American Tree Sparrow by annepann
Photo 1775

American Tree Sparrow

He will be heading up to the Arctic tundra to breed soon. They only spend winters here.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
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