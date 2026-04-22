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Previous
Photo 1775
Sandhill Crane
I've been awol from this site for some time. Now that spring migration is on, I will try to post more, as bird photography is my main photographic passion.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1775
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38
followers
41
following
486% complete
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Photo Details
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2
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3
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2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd April 2026 2:41pm
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Islandgirl
ace
Welcome back Anne!
Lovely capture!
April 22nd, 2026
Anne Pancella
ace
Thank you! Glad to see you are still posting here.
April 22nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Glad you are back! Great find and shot of this beautiful crane. Such stunning tones.
April 22nd, 2026
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Lovely capture!