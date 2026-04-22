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Sandhill Crane by annepann
Photo 1775

Sandhill Crane

I've been awol from this site for some time. Now that spring migration is on, I will try to post more, as bird photography is my main photographic passion.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
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Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Welcome back Anne!
Lovely capture!
April 22nd, 2026  
Anne Pancella ace
Thank you! Glad to see you are still posting here.
April 22nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Glad you are back! Great find and shot of this beautiful crane. Such stunning tones.
April 22nd, 2026  
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