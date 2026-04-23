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Previous
Photo 1777
Sandhill Crane on the nest
The other parent was nearby. Same location as yesterday.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
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Photo Details
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365
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd April 2026 11:07am
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