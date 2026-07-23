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Previous
Photo 1813
Oak Savannah
Used the Landscape mode in my camera for this shot.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1813
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Photo Details
Views
1
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd July 2026 2:04pm
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landscape
Junan Heath
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Beautiful shot!
July 23rd, 2026
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