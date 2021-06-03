Previous
Next
20210603_131056 Aloes by annette1963
32 / 365

20210603_131056 Aloes

I was flying under the radar for a few days. My son got married on Saturday and we were so busy with all the preparations. Glad to be back to taking my daily photos.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Annette

@annette1963
I live on a farm in South Africa. I started with 365 project to find the beauty in every new day and to be present...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise