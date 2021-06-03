Sign up
20210603_131056 Aloes
I was flying under the radar for a few days. My son got married on Saturday and we were so busy with all the preparations. Glad to be back to taking my daily photos.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
0
0
Annette
@annette1963
I live on a farm in South Africa. I started with 365 project to find the beauty in every new day and to be present...
6
365
SM-G980F
3rd June 2021 1:10pm
