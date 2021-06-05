Previous
20210605_102437~2 Australian Pine by annette1963
20210605_102437~2 Australian Pine

I went into town this morning to pick up a parcel at Postnet. This tree is apparently an Australian Pine according to the owner of Postnet and it was planted in 1936.
