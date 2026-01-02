Sign up
2/365
Drops on a rose
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
2
photos
0
followers
1
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
2nd January 2026 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
canon
,
macro
,
drops
,
rose
,
petals
,
r7
