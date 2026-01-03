Previous
3/365: Sverd i fjell (Sword in rock) by annettew
3/365: Sverd i fjell (Sword in rock)

Backstory: This is a commemorative moument located in the south west of Norway in Stavanger. The story is that Harald Hårfagre (Harald Fairhair) gathered Norway into one kingdom in the year 872. The swords in rock stand for peace, unity and freedom.
3rd January 2026

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
