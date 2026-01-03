Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
3 / 365
3/365: Sverd i fjell (Sword in rock)
Backstory: This is a commemorative moument located in the south west of Norway in Stavanger. The story is that Harald Hårfagre (Harald Fairhair) gathered Norway into one kingdom in the year 872. The swords in rock stand for peace, unity and freedom.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
3
photos
2
followers
4
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
3rd January 2026 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
365
,
nature
,
winter
,
sun
,
landscape
,
sunshine
,
january
,
monument
,
r7
,
norway
,
vikings
,
2026
,
canoneosr7
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close